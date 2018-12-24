Advanced Search

December 24, 2018

On the right road for better transport

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 24, 2018 | Print Edition

China has overfulfilled its target for renovating rural roads this year, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry has so far built and renovated 250,000km of rural highways this year, 50,000km more than its plan for the year, spokesperson Wu Chungeng said.

Meanwhile, bus services have been expanded to over 7,000 more villages in China, exceeding the annual target of 5,000 more villages.

Wu said the country has also built and renovated 1,000 service facilities for crucial national and provincial highways, reduced administrative barriers, and established online platforms for administrative licensing in 2018.

The ministry will introduce more measures in 2019.

Nation
