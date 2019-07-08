Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 8, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Online harm tip-offs

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 July 8, 2019 | Print Edition

The Chinese public submitted a total of 11.7 million leads against harmful information online in June, down 3.6 percent year on year, according to the Internet Illegal Information Reporting Center under the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission. Local government reporting centers received about 2.69 million leads and the IIIRC received about 172,000 leads, down 20.3 percent and 14.4 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, about 8.83 million leads went to tip-off centers of China’s major websites, up 2.8 percent year on year, and 61 percent of them were handled by platforms such as Sina Weibo, Baidu and Tencent.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿