Online harm tip-offs
The Chinese public submitted a total of 11.7 million leads against harmful information online in June, down 3.6 percent year on year, according to the Internet Illegal Information Reporting Center under the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission. Local government reporting centers received about 2.69 million leads and the IIIRC received about 172,000 leads, down 20.3 percent and 14.4 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, about 8.83 million leads went to tip-off centers of China’s major websites, up 2.8 percent year on year, and 61 percent of them were handled by platforms such as Sina Weibo, Baidu and Tencent.
