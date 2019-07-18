Opening the doors for foreign talent

Home » Nation

China yesterday announced 12 measures to make immigration and entry-exit applications easier and more convenient for certain foreigners.

The Ministry of Public Security said the measures were part of the first batch of 60 special policies for promoting economic and social development and benefiting the public and enterprises.

From August 1, the country will ease the permanent residence application for more high-level foreign talent, including foreigners with doctorates and those who have made significant contributions to the country.

Foreign spouses and children of qualified foreigners can also join the application simultaneously, according to the MPS.

To improve the country’s business environment, long-term visas and residence permits will be issued to foreigners doing business, working or studying in China.

Those who are invited by universities, scientific research institutes and renowned enterprises for technology cooperations will be able to get visas or residence permits valid for two to five years.

In recent years, China has issued 133,000 visas and residence permits to foreign entrepreneurs, investors, and technical and management specialists, said Chen Bin, an official from the National Immigration Administration, at a press conference yesterday in Beijing.