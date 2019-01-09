Outstanding scientists honored by president

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday presented China’s top science award to Liu Yongtan and Qian Qihu for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.

Xi granted medals and certificates to them at the annual National Science and Technology Award ceremony in Beijing to honor distinguished scientists, engineers and researchers.

Liu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, is from the Harbin Institute of Technology.

Qian, also a CAE academician, is from the Army Engineering University of the People’s Liberation Army.

Xi shook hands with them and expressed his congratulations.

Yesterday’s ceremony honored 278 projects, with 38 winning the State Natural Science Award, 67 the State Technological Invention Award, and 173 the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award.

Five foreign experts won the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award.

Premier Li Keqiang extended congratulations to the award winners and thanked foreign experts for their support of China’s science and technology development.

Li said China has achieved remarkable progress in science and technology since the country’s reform and opening-up, with the past year witnessing excellent performance in the field.

“Basic research should be given more priority, and receive more long-term and stable support,” Li said. “The development of basic research, applied research, and industrialization should be integrated to build an open, coordinated and efficient research platform.”

He stressed the need to strengthen the role of enterprise in innovation, and the integration of industries, universities and research institutes, with more market-driven means applied to encourage entrepreneurship.

“China will step up building the system for intellectual property right creation, protection, application and services, and cracking down on IPR infringement,” Li said.

The two top science award winners are gray-haired professors over 80.

Liu has focused on domestic maritime radar, helping create full monitoring of the country’s seas. Qian set up the theoretical system for China’s modern defense engineering and contributed to creating a below ground defense infrastructure. They were each awarded 8 million yuan (US$1.2 million), 3 million yuan more than previous winners.

Major breakthroughs in basic research were also highlighted. Xue Qikun, 55, won the State Natural Science Award for pioneering contributions to the quantum anomalous Hall effect, a discovery that will help accelerate the development of low-power consumption electronics.

Other projects include core technologies supporting China’s economic and social development, as well as innovation in improving livelihoods.