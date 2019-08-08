The story appears on
August 8, 2019
Outward bound
Chinese tourists’ passion for overseas destinations remained high during the summer as increasingly affluent consumers tend to enjoy exotic vacations, a new report showed. The number of overseas travelers saw a year-on-year gain of over 30 percent since July, covering some 124 destinations, according to the country’s largest online travel agency, Ctrip, citing its platform data. Total outbound trips might top 30 million in July and August, with popular destinations including Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and Russia. The robust overseas trips, despite short-term exchange rate fluctuations, echoed the domestic economy’s steady expansion, increases of per capita disposable income, improving transport connectivity and supportive visa policies and services.
