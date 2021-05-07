Over 1m in Hong Kong have been vaccinated

Home » Nation

More than 1 million people have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong since the rollout started more than two months ago, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Wednesday.

The figure accounts for around 15 percent of the population aged 16 or above and eligible to get vaccinated in the financial hub, the government said.

So far, over 1.59 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong since the inoculation program began on February 26, with about 588,100 people fully vaccinated.

A government spokesman called on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as early as possible.

“A high vaccination rate can lead us to resume economic and livelihood activities as soon as possible. In view of the threat posed by mutant strains, it is imperative for us to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and others,” the spokesman said.

92 cases in 14 days

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, all of which were imported, taking the total to 11,798.

The new infections were reported in two persons aged 42 and 32 who arrived from the Philippines and Indonesia. Both of them are asymptomatic, according to the CHP.

A total of 92 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days, including 18 local ones. Of the 18 local cases, four had unknown infection sources, the CHP said.