Over 5,600 arrested for infringement
OVER 5,600 people involved in some 3,300 cases were arrested for intellectual property rights infringement in 2018, the country’s IPR watchdog said yesterday.
Prosecutors across the country filed over 4,400 IPR infringement cases involving more than 8,300 people in 2018, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration. More than 31,000 trademark violation cases were handled, involving nearly 546 million yuan (US$81.2 million). Over 2,500 piracy cases were handled, NIPA director Shen Changyu said.
