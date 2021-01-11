Over 9m doses of jabs given in China

Home » Nation

CHINA has administered more than 9 million doses of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official announced on Saturday.

Starting on December 15, China officially launched the COVID-19 vaccination program for this winter-spring period targeting a number of key groups, including those engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, customs officers, medical workers, and people working in public transport and fresh markets.

Since then, more than 7.5 million doses have been administered among these groups, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

With the previous 1.6 million doses targeting groups with high risks of infection, a total of over 9 million doses have been administered in China. It further proved the safety of self-developed COVID-19 vaccines, Zeng said.

Shanghai has inoculated 424,477 people with the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, with no serious adverse reactions reported so far, the city’s health commission has said.

The number of people who received the first shot was 381,904, while 42,573 have received the second shot, given after a 14-day interval.

Vaccination of medical staff at several local hospitals has been completed.

Zeng noted that China has a variety of measures in place to ensure safe vaccinations, including proper vaccination procedures, strict vaccinator training, vaccine recipient screening, adverse reaction monitoring, emergency treatment, and expert consultations on adverse reactions.

Wang Huaqing, an expert from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said vaccination monitoring showed that most of the adverse reactions, including rashes and allergic reactions, are mild. Approximately one in a million encountered relatively serious adverse reactions.

COVID-19 vaccinations costs, including vaccine expenses and inoculation fees, would be covered by medical insurance funds and government fiscal, rather than individuals, said Li Tao, deputy director of the National Healthcare Security Administration.