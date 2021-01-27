The story appears on
January 27, 2021
Overseas gambling ban grows
China’s blacklist system for cross-border gambling tourist destinations will add more overseas destinations to its list, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said yesterday.
The ministry, in conjunction with relevant departments, will make a list of the second batch of overseas destinations that attract Chinese tourists for gambling, which will be added to the system.
In order to better regulate the tourism market and safeguard the lives and property of Chinese citizens, the blacklist system was established through concerted efforts of multiple departments, including the MCT, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security.
Travel restrictions will be imposed on Chinese citizens heading to overseas cities and scenic areas on the list.
