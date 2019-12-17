Advanced Search

December 17, 2019

Ozil gets an invitation to check out Xinjiang

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 17, 2019 | Print Edition

GERMAN soccer player Mesut Ozil seems to have been deceived by fake news and he should come to see for himself a real Xinjiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to the Arsenal footballer’s criticism on social media about China’s Xinjiang policies.

“I don’t know if Mr Ozil has been to Xinjiang personally. But he seems to have been deceived by fake news, and his judgment was influenced by untruthful remarks,” Geng said.

Ozil does not know that the Chinese government protects the freedom of religious belief of all Chinese citizens, including Uygurs, in accordance with the law, he said.

“We welcome Mr Ozil to come to Xinjiang, and walk around to have a look,” Geng said. “So long as he has a conscience, can tell right from wrong and maintain an objective and impartial attitude, he will see a ‘different’ Xinjiang.”

