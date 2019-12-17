The story appears on
Page A3
December 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ozil gets an invitation to check out Xinjiang
GERMAN soccer player Mesut Ozil seems to have been deceived by fake news and he should come to see for himself a real Xinjiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.
Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to the Arsenal footballer’s criticism on social media about China’s Xinjiang policies.
“I don’t know if Mr Ozil has been to Xinjiang personally. But he seems to have been deceived by fake news, and his judgment was influenced by untruthful remarks,” Geng said.
Ozil does not know that the Chinese government protects the freedom of religious belief of all Chinese citizens, including Uygurs, in accordance with the law, he said.
“We welcome Mr Ozil to come to Xinjiang, and walk around to have a look,” Geng said. “So long as he has a conscience, can tell right from wrong and maintain an objective and impartial attitude, he will see a ‘different’ Xinjiang.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.