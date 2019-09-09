PBOC to issue commemorative set of coins

Home » Nation

China will issue a set of coins, starting from tomorrow, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the central bank said.

The set includes two gold, four silver and one copper alloy coins, all legal tender, the People’s Bank of China said on its website.

One of the gold coins, with a diameter of 60 millimeters, contains 150 grams of gold and has a denomination of 2,000 yuan (US$281.29). The other gold coins, 22 millimeters in diameter, contains 8 grams of gold and has a denomination of 100 yuan, the bank said. All coins feature the national emblem on the obverse and are inscribed with Chinese characters reading “the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC” on the reverse side.

A total of 2,000 large gold coins and 60,000 small gold coins will be available for purchase. The silver coins have denominations of 300 yuan, 50 yuan and 10 yuan, with issuing amounts of 5,000, 7,000 and 200,000 respectively.

A grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC will be held in Beijing on October 1.