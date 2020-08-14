The story appears on
Page A2
August 14, 2020
PLA drills in the Taiwan Strait 'necessary'
A PEOPLE’S Liberation Army spokesman said yesterday that the Chinese mainland’s troops have recently conducted live combat drills in the Taiwan Strait as a “necessary action” to safeguard national sovereignty and stability in the region.
The PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted live combat exercises involving multiple units in the Taiwan Strait and around the water of the north and south ends of the strait as part of efforts to test its joint combat capabilities between different forces, said Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, a spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command.
Zhang said certain countries have taken a series of actions and sent severely wrong signal to the separatist forces in the Taiwan region. Such moves have seriously harmed the peace and stability of the region, he added.
Taiwan is part of China, he stressed, vowing to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Zhang said the drills and patrolling are necessary actions to defend national sovereignty and regional stability, and the PLA Eastern Theater Command stays vigilant and takes all necessary actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
