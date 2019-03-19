Painless deliveries

Home » Nation

China will promote pain-relief methods during labor and delivery at over 900 pilot hospitals, with the list to be released soon, the National Health Commission announced yesterday.

The NHC will make pain-relief techniques accessible for more hospitals to enable people to drop the long-held belief that painless labor is impossible, according to Jiao Yahui, an official with the commission. Pain-relief methods during labor and delivery are far less common in China than in developed countries, though they are considered important for lowering cesarean delivery rates and improving the mothers’ quality of life after they give birth. The Chinese Medical Doctor Association will set up labor pain-relief training centers for medical staff across the country and promote education on pain-relief methods for the public.