Pairing-up to aid Xinjiang football

Home » Nation

The development of football in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is benefiting from the “pairing-up support for Xinjiang” program.

In March 2010, China unveiled a new action plan calling for regions to streamline and enhance aid delivery for Xinjiang.

A total of 19 provinces and municipalities were paired with different cities and regions of Xinjiang.

Tianjin, paired with Hetian City, provided football equipment and training material to players. Two professional football coaches from Tianjin also guided students’ training sessions.

Lgamberdi, a coach at a primary school of Luopu County, said though equipment and coaching were limited, students still showed great enthusiasm.

“With this new equipment, we will strive to perform better in competitions and cultivate more football talent,” Lgamberdi said.

Memet Azizi, director of Cele County’s bureau of education, said that Tianjin’s help had brought them hope.

With support from Tianjin, a standard football field and training center had been constructed at Cele County’s No. 1 Primary School.

Muratjan Muhtar, captain of the school’s football team, met his idol Mirahmetjan Muzepper in Tianjin a month ago. The captain of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda is also a Xinjiang native and encouraged Muhtar to stick to his dream.

“I want to be like him and I will insist on training hard to win glory for China in the future,” Muhtar said.

Anzarjan, another primary student from Yutian County, said he hoped to play football in Tianjin when he grows up.

Schools established

Zhang Xin, deputy director of the Tianjin sports bureau and head of the Tianjin Football Association, said: “I saw the desire and passion to play football from these children. It’s our responsibility to make their dream come true.”

According to Zhang, Tianjin will continue to provide Xinjiang with coaches, equipment and advanced training methods, and help the region cultivate excellent football players.

A total of 12 football-focused schools have been established in Xinjiang’s Hetian City, which now contains over 500 football fields.

“More and more children are fond of playing football and even more girls have joined training sessions,” said Yang Ying, from Hetian’s local authority.

Xu Ming, head of the Xinjiang Football Association, said it would cooperate further with Tianjin in order to further contribute to the reform and development of Chinese football.