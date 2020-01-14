Palace palate treat

Home » Nation

Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner, also known as “reunion dinner,” at the Palace Museum during the Spring Festival has sold out, according to the People’s Daily.

The dinner service is put on sale by the Corner Tower restaurant and will last from January 19 to February 8.

The dinner combo is priced at 6,688 yuan (US$970) for 10 people and 680 yuan for each additional person.

The menu has not been released but will include Chinese dumplings, as well as some dishes related to the history of the museum.

(Xinhua)