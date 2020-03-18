Advanced Search

Pandas go live across the world, livestream

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 18, 2020 | Print Edition

As many of China’s panda bases in Sichuan Province have closed due to the novel coronavirus, local institutions have been livestreaming to keep global fans close to their beloved bear.

The livestreaming is the result of cooperation between iPanda.com and China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, which closed its four panda bases on January 25.

The site has been browsed over 700 million times globally since the bases were closed, with 200 million views on videos and 5 million interactions, according to the institution.

The livestreaming focuses on the daily activities of the giant bears. In one of the bases, the broadcasts received over 8 million views.

The site also opened a column to show panda keepers interacting with the pandas, as well as the epidemic prevention and control efforts.

“I spend some time watching what the pandas are doing every day, it relieves my anxiety and makes me laugh,” read one comment.

“After the epidemic, I’ll go to the bases to visit the bears I have been raising ‘online,’” said another.

