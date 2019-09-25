Advanced Search

September 25, 2019

Pandas online

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 25, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s panda base in the southwestern Sichuan Province will take measures to limit the number of visitors to the base during the upcoming weeklong National Day holiday.

Visitors to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding will have to book tickets online, for the ticket office or ticket-selling machines at the base will be closed during the holiday starting next Tuesday. During the period, 60,000 tickets will be available online for a single day, with 36,000 for the morning and 24,000 for the afternoon. The measures came in response to the complaints made by some visitors about the increasing crowds.

