Pandering to pandas
Chinese authorities are laying down an infrastructure and making preparations for a national park for giant pandas in a bid to better protect the endangered species.
The park covers 27,134 square kilometers over the provinces of Sichuan, Gansu, and Shaanxi, with about 74 percent of the area in the southwestern Sichuan Province. The Sichuan provincial forestry and grassland administration said it is carrying out surveys and zoning projects to mark the border of the park. Roughly 1,200 wild giant pandas now live in the park’s area in Sichuan. The Giant Panda National Park Administration was established in Sichuan last year.
