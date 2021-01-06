The story appears on
Pangolin smugglers
A court in Zhejiang Province yesterday sentenced 17 people between 12 to 14 years in prison for smuggling more than 23 tons of pangolin scales into the country. The scales, worth more than 180 million yuan (US$27.9 million), were smuggled by the gang from Nigeria in three batches in 2018 and 2019, the intermediate people’s court in Wenzhou City said.
