Pangolin smuggling

Anti-smuggling police in the east Chinese city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province have busted a smuggling gang and made the largest seizure of pangolin scales by Chinese Customs so far this year. The Wenzhou branch of the Hangzhou Customs anti-smuggling bureau traced the gang’s smuggling activities after seizing 306 packages of pangolin scales weighing 10.65 tons. So far, police have seized a total of 23.21 tons of pangolin scales smuggled by the gang and arrested 18 suspects.