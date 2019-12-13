Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 13, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Pangolin smuggling

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 December 13, 2019 | Print Edition

Anti-smuggling police in the east Chinese city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province have busted a smuggling gang and made the largest seizure of pangolin scales by Chinese Customs so far this year. The Wenzhou branch of the Hangzhou Customs anti-smuggling bureau traced the gang’s smuggling activities after seizing 306 packages of pangolin scales weighing 10.65 tons. So far, police have seized a total of 23.21 tons of pangolin scales smuggled by the gang and arrested 18 suspects.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿