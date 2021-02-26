The story appears on
Page A10
February 26, 2021
Free for subscribers
Paralegal bit off HK cop’s finger
A Hong Kong man who bit off the tip of a police officer’s finger during a protest in 2019 has been found guilty on four charges.
To Kai-wa, a 24-year-old paralegal, was charged for disorderly conduct in a public place, attacking police officers while they were on duty, inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.
He has been found guilty of intentionally wounding Detective Sergeant Keith Leung Kai-yip by fracturing his ring finger and tearing off the tip during a demonstration at New Town Plaza on July 14, 2019.
He is also accused of assaulting two other officers during the demonstration.
A judge ruled the bite was a deliberate act rather than a reflexive response.
To is remanded ahead of sentencing provisionally scheduled for March 15.
