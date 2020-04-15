Party edict urges officials to cut through red tape

Home » Nation

The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a circular stressing consistent efforts to eliminate “formalities for formalities’ sake” and avoid placing unnecessary burdens on primary-level authorities.

There are more difficulties in promoting social and economic development this year, the circular said, noting that the country faces mounting risks and challenges, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

It highlights the need to improve the Party’s conduct and boost the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of Party members and officials.

Primary-level officials should be freed from formalities for formalities’ sake and be able to engage in concrete work, the circular said, noting that this will contribute to securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects as well as eradicating poverty.

Calling for efforts to learn from the experience and lessons derived from combating the COVID-19 epidemic, the circular demanded that the people’s interests should always be treated as the highest priority. It urged Party members and officials to avoid acts flattering the leadership but disappointing the people.

It warned against problems including ignoring the people’s safety and health, stressing that red tape in the poverty alleviation campaign should be addressed.

According to the circular, the number of meetings held by authorities across the country should be monitored and limited, as well as the number of documents issued by the government. The documents issued to the primary level and the reports demanded from them should be strictly limited.

The supervision and inspection campaigns carried out by higher-level authorities should be more efficient, and the campaigns should not only identify problems but also help solve them.

The research trips of the authorities should not place extra burdens on primary-level governments.

Also, incentives for promoting officials should be improved. Officials who were punished but subsequently performed well can be promoted.