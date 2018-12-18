Party expels corrupt shipbuilding exec

Home » Nation

THE former general manager of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Sun Bo, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from office for multiple violations.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said they had conducted an investigation into Sun based on the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Sun was found to have violated the central authorities’ political discipline and rules, deviated from the requirements of the CPC Central Committee, conducted fraud and damaged the interests of the state-owned enterprise.

He “concealed the facts and deceived authorities” during the CPC’s inspection, failed to adhere to his ideals and convictions and engaged in superstitious activities for a long time.

Sun violated the Party’s eight-point frugality code by accepting banquet invitations that might result in unfairness in his fulfillment of duties.

Other offenses included not reporting matters to authorities truthfully and going against the rules to alter his family members’ posts and seek profits for his relatives’ and friends’ businesses.

His abuse of power resulted in huge losses to the national interest.

As a Party member in a position of leadership and executive of a state-owned enterprise, Sun was disloyal to and dishonest with the Party and showed no sign of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

Accordingly he should be harshly punished, the commission said.

“Sun’s illegal gains will be confiscated, and he will face prosecution for the suspected crimes,” the commission said.

His case and assets involved will be transferred to the judiciary for further investigation and prosecution.