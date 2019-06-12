The story appears on
June 12, 2019
Passenger car services
All administrative villages are expected to enjoy passenger car services by the end of September 2020, according to the Ministry of Transport. Passenger car services are already available in 98.02 percent of administrative villages nationwide as a total of 2,944 villages have been newly covered by the services since the beginning of this year, including 1,698 in poor areas. More than 7,000 administrative villages began to enjoy the services each year over the past five years
