September 16, 2019

Passenger volume down

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 September 16, 2019 | Print Edition

BOTH passenger and cargo volume of Hong Kong International Airport dropped sharply in August as illegal assemblies and violent acts severely disrupted its operation, data showed yesterday.

The airport handled six million passengers last month, down 12.4 percent from a year ago, the Airport Authority said in a statement. There were 35,655 air traffic movements in August, down 3.5 percent year on year.

The declines were mainly attributable to falling visitor traffic as those to and from the Chinese mainland, Southeast Asia and China’s Taiwan experienced significant declines compared to the same period a year ago. The statement said airport and flight operations were disrupted by the assemblies at the airport on a number of days.

