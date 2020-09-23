The story appears on
September 23, 2020
Patrolling the Mekong
Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces yesterday for the start of the 97th Mekong River joint patrol.
Three Chinese vessels departed from Jingha Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, while a Laotian vessel departed from the Ban Mom Port in Laos, with the patrol due to last several days.
Before the patrol, law-enforcement authorities of the four countries held a video conference to discuss security.
