Pelosi blasted for blatant support for lawbreakers

A SPOKESPERSON for the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday expressed stern opposition to the extremely erroneous remarks made by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Chinese side expresses strong condemnation, dissatisfaction and opposition regarding Pelosi’s blatant support for violent lawbreakers in HKSAR and her gross interference in Hong Kong issues and China’s internal affairs, the spokesperson said.

Noting that violence is poison to a rule-of-law society and unrest is bane of development and prosperity, the spokesperson said Hong Kong has been suffering severely from violence for some time.

The spokesperson said that some radicals, with no regard for law, order and public interests, have wantonly committed violence and vandalism, blatantly trampled Hong Kong’s rule of law, severely damaged the basic safety of Hong Kong residents, blatantly challenged state sovereignty and dignity and the bottom line of the “one country, two systems” principle, and are pushing Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation.

No society can tolerate it and no government can sit idly by, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that Pelosi and some other US politicians have been repeatedly whitewashing and encouraging radical rioters in the name of “democracy” and “freedom,” inciting and aggravating violence, as well as defaming and slandering the law-enforcing efforts of the HKSAR government and the police force.

It is exactly the blatant connivance and support of the foreign interfering forces that have made the violent lawbreakers more reckless and lawless, the spokesperson said.

Since the return of Hong Kong to the motherland 22 years ago, policies including “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy have been earnestly carried out. Hong Kong people have been enjoying unprecedented rights and freedom according to law, the spokesperson said.

Pelosi and other US politicians’ bare-faced lies, sabotage and defamation have exposed the US hegemony mentality, malicious intention and vicious attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonize China, said the spokesperson, adding that those politicians can hardly absolve themselves from the blame for the current situation in Hong Kong.

Noting that Hong Kong and its affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, the spokesperson said any attempt to contain China’s development is doomed to fail, and any misdeed to undermine China’s sovereignty security will be met with resolute counterattack.