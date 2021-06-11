The story appears on
June 11, 2021
People violating virus measures held
Several people in south China’s Guangdong Province have been detained or punished for violating pandemic-control rules and spreading online rumors, authorities said.
A confirmed COVID-19 patient in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, was detained for concealing his travel history and visits to his parents who had tested positive, Yang Bingsheng, deputy director of the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau, said.
On May 25, the man surnamed Zhu had visited his parents, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30. He got a call by the epidemiological surveyors but denied meeting them. Later, Zhu developed symptoms including a fever and cough. He visited hospitals on June 2 and 4, and still did not tell the doctors about his travel or visits to his parents.
By the time he was confirmed and isolated with the virus on June 6, he had visited many public places, placing a massive number of residents under lockdown for observation.
In another case, three men from Liwan District in Guangzhou were given administrative punishment for violating stay-at-home orders and going out to fish on June 7. Another person in Shenzhen was given a five-day detention for making up rumors about the coronavirus.
