Pet care grows but it’s ruff for some owners

Increasing awareness about the health of pets has seen the veterinary market boom over the past five years.

Currently, there are 12,000 pet hospitals in China and more than 10 percent are chained by established brands.

Also, there are more students choosing the small animal treatment as a career, said Liu Lang, president of Beijing Small Animal Veterinary Association and senior vet for more than 30 years.

He said there are about 1,600 students graduating with degrees in veterinary medicine every year. Those pursuing careers in pet clinics have gone from less than 10 percent a few years ago to about 40 percent today.

An industry report by Goumin.com, one of the biggest online communities for pet owners in China, said there were 91.5 million pet dogs and cats in China in 2018 and the market value of the pet industry was 170.8 billion yuan (US$ 24.84 billion).

But many owners are experiencing difficulties finding the right vets and clinics in a developing market, more so in lower-tier cities.

Common concerns include the qualifications of vets, non-transparent charging and the lack of regulation.

Meanwhile, some 47.1 percent of owners expressed frustration at the lack of medical services for pets.

The lack of regulation and industry standards have led to problems and that was due to the short history of the Chinese pet clinic business, Liu said.

“Only in the 2000s, the industry entered a development phase and people started to think about the medical equipment and treatment market,” he said.

According to Goumin’s report, the market value of the pet industry in China will reach 188.5 billion yuan in 2020 with an average annual growth rate of 30.9 percent from 2010 to 2020.

As people become more willing to spend on their pets, the market is expanding to include not just clinics but also facilities and services such as magnetic resonance imaging and beds for worried owners so they can stay overnight with their pets.

As the market for professional pet care matures, the demand for machinery and medical equipment grows too, which is good news for manufacturers.