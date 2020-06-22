Phase-2 human trial of vaccine begins

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences said yesterday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety.

On Saturday, IMBCAMS began a phase-2 human test for its experimental shot, following an on-going phase-1 study that has recruited about 200 participants since May, the institute said yesterday.

According to a report by the Science and Technology Daily, the volunteers aged between 18 and 59 received the vaccine in West China Second University Hospital in Sichuan Province. The study was randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled.

The phase-2 trials conducted in Yunnan Province will determine the shot’s dose and continue to evaluate whether the potential vaccine can safely trigger immune responses in healthy people.

A COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant of the institute in Kunming, capital city of Yunnan Province, will be put into use in the second half of 2020, according to the report.

None of the vaccine trials have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials , a necessary step before getting regulatory approval for sale.