April 30, 2020

Physicist Pan honored

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2020 | Print Edition

Renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei is this year’s ZEISS Research Award winner for his contributions to optical quantum information, according to the University of Science and Technology of China where he works as a professor.

One of the most remarkable results of Pan’s research is the distribution of entangled photons over a distance of 1,200 kilometers, by far a record, ZEISS said in an announcement on its website. He has also contributed significantly to the development of optical quantum computing, ZEISS said. German-based ZEISS is a technology enterprise operating in optics and optoelectronics. The award is presented every two years to those who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the field of optics or photonics.

Nation
