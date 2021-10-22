Advanced Search

October 22, 2021

Pianist, prostitute held

Source: Agencies | 00:13 UTC+8 October 22, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese pianist Li Yundi was detained by Beijing police for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

Police in Chaoyang District said on Weibo last night they had tip-off that someone was engaged in prostitution locally. A 29-year-old woman surnamed Chen and a 39-year-old man, surnamed Li, were caught. Some netizens found that in the latest episode of Chinese variety show “Call Me by Fire,” Li Yundi’s face is now blurred.

