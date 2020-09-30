Pig 3.0 offers hope for humans

Home » Nation

An international team led by Chinese researchers has used gene-editing technology to produce “Pig 3.0” prototypes, a leap forward for life-saving organ transplants from animals to humans.

In a recent paper published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, researchers from China and the United States reported the successful production of pigs whose organs are more compatible with the human immune system and are free of active porcine endogenous retrovirus.

Globally, there is a huge gap between the number of people who need organ transplants and the number of organs available, said Yang Luhan, a corresponding author of the research as well as co-founder and chief executive officer of Qihan Biotech.

It has long been hoped that the challenge could be alleviated through animal organ transplants — a concept known as xenotransplantation.

The Pig 3.0 immunological and blood-coagulation compatibility with the human immune system was enhanced and PERV was eradicated. Engineered pigs also exhibit normal physiology and fertility.

In 2017, Yang and her team produced the first batch of live pigs free of PERV, setting the stage for xenotransplantation. In 2018, Pig 2.0 was born, addressing concerns about pig-to-human immunocompatibility.

Pigs have been especially promising due to their similar size and physiology to humans. But one of the largest safety concerns has been the fact that most mammals, including pigs, contain repetitive, latent retrovirus fragments in their genomes that are harmless to their native hosts but can lead to disease in other species.

James F. Markmann, chief of the Division of Transplant Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and a co-author of the study, said that Pig 3.0 demonstrates critical progress toward a truly transformational option for millions of patients.