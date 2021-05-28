The story appears on
Page A2
May 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Planned arms sales to Taiwan criticized
CHINA’S Ministry of National Defense yesterday slammed the Biden administration’s first planned arms sales to Taiwan, and urged the US to stop any form of official or military exchanges with the island.
Speaking at a regular press conference, ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei reiterated that Taiwan-related issues are China’s internal affairs, and China rejects arms sales or any form of military contact with Taiwan by any country.
Tan also denounced the Democratic Progressive Party’s attempts to seek independence. He said the DPP authorities’ “illusion” of “seeking independence by force” will only drag the compatriots in Taiwan into the abyss of disaster.
He admonished the DPP that any attempt to separate China is bound to fail, and the People’s Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.