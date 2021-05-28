Planned arms sales to Taiwan criticized

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Ministry of National Defense yesterday slammed the Biden administration’s first planned arms sales to Taiwan, and urged the US to stop any form of official or military exchanges with the island.

Speaking at a regular press conference, ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei reiterated that Taiwan-related issues are China’s internal affairs, and China rejects arms sales or any form of military contact with Taiwan by any country.

Tan also denounced the Democratic Progressive Party’s attempts to seek independence. He said the DPP authorities’ “illusion” of “seeking independence by force” will only drag the compatriots in Taiwan into the abyss of disaster.

He admonished the DPP that any attempt to separate China is bound to fail, and the People’s Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.