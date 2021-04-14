The story appears on
April 14, 2021
Plateau at risk from tiny plastics
Chinese researchers have recently revealed the characteristics and source of the long-range movement of microplastics, or MPs, on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, known as the Roof of the World.
This boosts the understanding of the atmospheric movement of MPs to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and provides a new perspective on the microplastic cycle, said Kang Shichang, a researcher of the Northwest Institute of Eco-environment and Resources under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
MPs refer to plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters, such as fibers, fragments, films, foams and pellets.
They are believed to pose a threat to the environment. Reports of MPs from glaciers are rare, especially for the Plateau.
A joint team of researchers from the NIEER and other institutions from home and abroad collected samples from glacier surface snow at various sites.
“It indicates that the MPs can be carried over long distances, and atmospheric movement played an important role in carrying the MPs onto the Plateau,” said Zhang Yulan, a researcher with the NIEER.
