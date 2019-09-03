Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 3, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Pledge to protect IP rights, fuel innovation

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 3, 2019 | Print Edition

China will unswervingly implement a strict intellectual property protection system and continuously build a satisfactory innovation and business environment, the head of the National Intellectual Property Administration said yesterday.

Shen Changyu, the NIPA director, made the remarks at the 10th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

Shen said China will conduct a stricter punitive compensation system to combat trademark infringement and step up efforts to crack down on malicious trademark registration, as well as pushing forward patent law revision and building a compensation system for medicine patent protection.

It will also extend the design patent protection period and improve IP review quality and efficiency.

The number of China’s patent and trademark applications tops the world. The social contentment with IP protection in the country reached 76.88 points in 2018 from 63.69 in 2012.

China ranked 14th among more than 100 economies worldwide in the 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index report.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿