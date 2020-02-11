Pledge to win war on epidemic as Xi inspects prevention, control work

Home » Nation

President Xi Jinping yesterday pledged that China will win the people’s war against the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

Wearing a mask, Xi , who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited a residential community, a hospital and a district center for disease control and prevention in Beijing.

The inspection came at a time when many people outside the epidemic epicenter of Hubei Province resumed work after an extended holiday.

Xi said the situation at the moment remains very serious but expressed confidence that China can certainly obtain a full victory in the fight against the epidemic.

He first went to the Anhuali Community in Chaoyang District to learn about epidemic prevention and control at the primary level and stressed the role of the community in effectively containing the spread of the epidemic.

At Beijing Ditan Hospital, a designated institution for treating novel coronavirus pneumonia, Xi checked the treatment of hospitalized patients at the monitoring center and talked to medical staff on duty via a video link.

Xi called on medical staff to continue to improve the diagnosis and treatment plan, save patients at all costs and reminded them to take good self-protection.

At the hospital, Xi talked to frontline medical workers in three hospitals in Wuhan receiving infected patients via a telemedicine system, encouraging them to resolutely carry on the fight to defend the Hubei capital.

Xi expressed deep condolences for those who have died in the current outbreak and extended sympathy to their bereaved families and stressed that the whole Party, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups in China should stand together with the people of Hubei and Wuhan.

“Wuhan is a heroic city, and people of Hubei and Wuhan are heroic people who have never been crushed by any difficulty and danger in history,” Xi said, speaking to officials fighting the epidemic in Hubei in a video-conference.

Noting that Hubei and Wuhan are the top priority for epidemic prevention and control, Xi called for greater efforts in hospital admission, treatment, social management, public communication and unified command in the epidemic prevention and control work. He also urged more care for frontline medical personnel.

Leaving the hospital, Xi went to Chaoyang’s center for disease control and prevention. He presided over a meeting and listened to reports on the epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing.

The president highlighted the urgency of putting in place targeted measures to address the rising risk of epidemic spread following the post-festival travel peak, called for efforts to work out more effective treatment plans to reduce the rates of infection and mortality and demanded resolute punishments for illegal activities such as price gouging.

Xi stressed that the fundamentals of China’s long-term economic development are unchanged and the impact of the epidemic on the economy will be short-lived.

He called for greater efforts to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy and reach goals and tasks of economic and social development this year.

Close attention must be paid to employment and large-scale layoffs should be avoided, he insisted.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late yesterday that the WHO-led team of international experts had left for China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said earlier that the WHO-coordinated team of global experts will cover clinical management, virology, vaccine, drug development, ecological investigation, animal health, epidemiology, public health and risk communication.

“The team’s objective is to learn from Chinese counterparts’ experience in dealing with this event so that the world can learn from them,” he added.

Also yesterday, Tedros expressed his gratitude towards health workers in China, especially in Hubei Province, who are fighting against the novel coronavirus.

“I am in awe of the thousands of health workers in China, especially in Hubei, who are caring for patients and gathering data on 2019-nCoV for scientific analysis, while under immense pressure,” he said on Twitter.

“The world is grateful for your efforts to discover how to best treat and prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

Tedros underlined that experts in medicine and science are working across borders to lead a data-driven response to the novel coronavirus.