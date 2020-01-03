Pneumonia vaccine gets go-ahead

Home » Nation

The National Medical Products Administration has given the go-ahead for the launch of China’s first self-developed 13-valent pneumonia vaccine to better protect babies from a leading killer.

The pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, the second of its kind in the world, is produced by Yunnan-based Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd and is designed to protect children who are six weeks or above but have not yet reached their sixth birthday from the invasive pneumococcal disease caused by 13 serotypes.

The only 13-valent pneumonia vaccine available in today’s global market is manufactured by US biopharmaceutical company Pfizer.

With over 15 million newborns in 2018, China has a huge clinical demand for the 13-valent pneumonia vaccine, which is recommended by the World Health Organization.

UNICEF says pneumonia kills more children than any other infectious disease — more than 800,000 children under five every year worldwide, or around 2,200 a day.

While speeding up the approval of imported new drugs to meet urgent clinical needs, the NMPA is also supporting domestic enterprises in research and development, full-cycle guidance and streamlined procedures to fast-track the launch of home-developed vaccines.