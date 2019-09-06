Polar icebreaker trip

Home » Nation

China’s first domestically built polar icebreaker will begin its maiden voyage in October from Shenzhen.

The voyage for “Xuelong 2,” or Snow Dragon 2, will start during the seventh China Marine Economy Expo, which will run from October 14 to 17, according to Li Yuchun, deputy director of the Shenzhen planning and natural resources bureau. On its maiden voyage, Xuelong 2 will sail for Antarctica with “Xuelong,” the only Chinese icebreaker in service, in the country’s 36th research mission to the region.