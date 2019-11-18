The story appears on
Page A6
November 18, 2019
Police look into bird poisoning allegations
Police in northern China’s Hebei Province have launched an investigation into a poisoning incident in a wetland.
Environmental volunteers said that they found pesticides in more than 30 locations in the Hutuo River Wetland in Pingshan County during a routine patrol early last week, with dead wild ducks spotted on the site.
They told the local public security department, which later launched an investigation.
The Hutuo River Wetland is home to tens of thousands of wild ducks and several black storks, or Ciconia nigra.
Black storks, under first-class state protection in China, are also on the red list of threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Only about 1,000 such birds are known to exist in China and there are about 2,000 living around the world.
Police have teamed up with local forest public security, natural resources and water resources departments to investigate the case and intensify patrols in the wetland.
