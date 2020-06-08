Poll: Netizens idle away time on livestreaming

Home » Nation

A growing number of Chinese online users are willing to idle their time away, watching live 24-hour Internet broadcasts, with varying content.

More than 90 percent of Chinese netizens said they had idly viewed such livestreaming videos and 87.8 percent of them said they like the slower-paced broadcasts as it gives them a psychological break from their stressful and busy routines, according to a survey released by China Youth Daily.

Among the 2,005 respondents, the post-1980’s generation accounted for 43.9 percent, followed by the post-1990’s generation (38.6 percent) and the post-1970’s generation at 9.1 percent.

“It is a source of pleasure and comfort to idly watch slow, relaxing content on livestream,” Fang Lu, a college student from Shanghai, said, recollecting her experience of watching a vlogger practice Chinese calligraphy with soothing background music.

Liu Chen, an employee from Beijing, is another livestream watcher. She recently viewed live online broadcasts showing a Chinese survey team reach the summit of Mount Qomolangma on a mission to remeasure the height of the world’s highest peak.

“Reaching the summit of Mount Qomolangma is a dream that many people aspire but have had no opportunity to realize,” said Liu. “Without post-editing, the original live broadcast, which truly represents the scene, has the audience fully absorbed in its reality.”