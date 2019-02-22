Pollution crackdown

Home » Nation

People convicted of criminally polluting the environment along the Yangtze River Economic Belt will be subject to heavier punishment within judicial discretion.

This was confirmed after a meeting among officials from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Crimes that warrant severe penalties include discharging radioactive, contagious or toxic waste across provinces or into key water bodies that flow through provinces. The Yangtze River Economic Belt covers 11 provinces and provincial-level municipalities. “This move shows our resolve to use the toughest law enforcement against polluters and will be a powerful deterrent,” said Wang Songmiao, a spokesperson for the SPP.

(Xinhua)