Pompeo lifts curbs on official visits to Taiwan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on official contacts with China’s Taiwan region, a move likely to increase tensions between Beijing and Washington in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Under the one-China policy, the US recognizes Beijing as the government of China and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but the Trump administration has ramped up contacts with the island, including arms sales.

In a statement, Pompeo said that for several decades the State Department had created “complex internal restrictions” on interactions with Taiwan by American diplomats, service members and other officials.

“Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions,” he added.

Pompeo’s statement also came just two days after China warned the United States it would pay a “heavy price” if its United Nations ambassador, Kelly Craft, made good on plans to travel to Taiwan.

Xinhua news agency said in a commentary yesterday that the lifting of longstanding restrictions proves that Pompeo “is only interested in stoking unwarranted confrontations, and has no interest in world peace.”