Pop star loses out over ‘affairs’

TOP brands dumped Kris Wu following accusations that the Chinese-Canadian pop star had inappropriate sexual relationship with several young women, including underage girls.

His accuser, Du Meizhu, has been posting the allegations on Weibo since July 8. Wu, a super idol with more than 50 million followers on Weibo, has dismissed the claim.

Du said Wu tricked her into visiting his residence by saying he was looking for an actress for his MTV show. She said his friends took away her mobile phone and Wu raped her when she was drunk.

She claimed Wu used similar methods to seduce several young women and tried to pay hush money to silence her. She revealed to news portal guancha.cn that Wu’s known victims exceed eight, two of whom are underage.

Early yesterday, Wu dismissed Du’s claims, saying he met her once at a get-together with friends.

But several brands, including snack retailer Bestore and household product manufacturer Liby, are cutting ties with the pop star.

Companies like Lancome, which have sponsorship deals with Wu, have removed his brand endorsements from the social media.

The official account of China Central Television, which promoted Wu’s latest song in May, deleted the post on Weibo.