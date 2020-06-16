Advanced Search

June 16, 2020

Population decline

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 16, 2020 | Print Edition

The total population of Taiwan fell in the first five months of 2020 due to a low birth rate and aging population, according to the island’s internal affairs department.

A total of 74,662 people died in Taiwan from January to May this year but only 65,513 infants were born, leading to a natural population decrease of 9,149, according to the latest statistics released by the department. The number of newborns in the first five months was 7,562 fewer than that of the same period last year, the statistics showed. If the declining trend continues in the coming months, Taiwan is likely to see its first-ever year of natural population decrease, the department said.

Nation
