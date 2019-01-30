Positive Huawei result needed

The story appears on
Page A2
January 30, 2019
CHINA yesterday urged the United States to stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, including Huawei.
The US Justice Department reportedly unsealed criminal charges against Huawei, and continues to seek extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou from Canada.
“For some time, the United States has used its state power to discredit and suppress a specific Chinese enterprise and attempted to interfere in the legitimate operations of enterprise,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. “Those acts contained strong political intentions and manipulations.”
“We once again urge the US side to immediately withdraw its arrest warrant for Ms Meng Wanzhou and stop seeking extradition for her so as to avoid steering on to the wrong course.”
China also urged the Canadian side to treat China’s stance seriously, immediately release Meng and protect her legitimate rights, and not be a cat’s paw for the United States, he said.
