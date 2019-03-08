Poverty alleviation misconduct targeted

Home » Nation

CHINA will continue to take strong action against any wrongdoing in poverty alleviation, such as raking in money and violating the law and discipline in the cloak of poverty relief, a senior official said yesterday.

“We must keep up the deterrence against such acts, and crack down on those who try to contaminate the image of poverty alleviation,” Liu Yongfu, director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, told a press briefing during the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing.

In recent years, the country has handled a number of cases of misconduct in the area, including favoritism, fraud, formalities for the sake of formalities’ sake and bureaucraticism, Liu said.

He called for further recording and tracking of impoverished households on issues such as the causes to poverty, the effect of poverty relief measures, and how such people got on after getting rid of poverty, so as to prevent wrongdoing.

The official also stressed transparency, fairness and justice in poverty relief projects, saying that details of the funding of projects at village and township levels must be made public.

Liu spoke highly of various financial services involved in the campaign and called for more support.

The financial sector plays a key role in poverty alleviation, he added.

Many anti-poverty financial services, including micro-credit, re-lending and special bonds, have been launched and achieved great results.

“Every year, more than 1 trillion yuan (US$149 billion) is spent in poverty-stricken areas and on projects directly linked to poverty alleviation,” he said.

Liu called on financial institutes to continue increasing financial support for poverty alleviation, citing infrastructure, industrial development, re-settlement programs and areas of extreme poverty as priorities for aid.