Poverty relief is a success in Xinjiang

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region secured 33.4 billion yuan (US$4.99 billion) for poverty relief programs last year.

The efforts have paid off. Data shows that 537,000 people in Xinjiang were lifted out of poverty in the past year, with the region’s poverty headcount ratio dropping from 11.57 percent in 2017 to 6.51 percent in 2018.

More than 80 percent of the fund went to the four impoverished prefectures in southern and western Xinjiang — Hotan, Kashgar, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz.

A total of 1,418 poverty relief projects were launched in the four prefectures in 2018, according to the regional poverty alleviation and development office.

Xinjiang has helped poor farmers and herders move from mountainous regions and desert hinterland to oases and plains.

Mehrop Muraba’s family moved from deep in the Kunlun Mountains to a location near a county seat in Kashgar Prefecture last July.

He said his hometown used to be plagued by floods and landslides in summer.

He now runs a store selling hardware and building materials.

“My three kids now have better facilities in their new schools,” he said. “I want to make money and save more so that I can send them to universities.”

Xinjiang has also been committed to promoting industrial development and providing minimum living allowances.