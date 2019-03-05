Poverty relief sets groundwork for prefecture’s disaster response

Home » Nation

Ngawang Dawa will never forget the 15-day journey he took 10 years ago to bring food and clothes to farmers and herders hit by a snowstorm.

“We had bulldozers remove the snow so our cars could get through, but it was slow work,” said Ngawang Dawa, then deputy county head of Zhidoi County, in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

In 2019 alone, more than 10 snowstorms have hit Yushu, with drifts as high as 2 meters. But this time Ngawang Dawa, now the head of the poverty relief bureau in Yushu, said the speed of response was faster, and losses were reduced to one tenth of those 10 years ago.

Snowstorms in 2018 left 200,000 cattle dead. In 2019, only 26,000 cattle have died as a result of the snow. No human casualties have been reported.

More than 400,000 people live in the Yushu prefecture on the southwestern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

In 2018, 67,300 people in Yushu lived below the poverty line.

Precision and steadfast implementation of poverty relief policies have led to better disaster preparedness with marked improvements in health, transportation and emergency shelter infrastructure.

From 2016 to 2018, a total of 3,806km of roads were built in Yushu, improving transportation for over 112,000 people.

After the snowstorms hit, excavators were brought in to clear the snow off the road so food and animal feed could be supplied to the disaster-stricken areas, said Ngawang Dawa.

Animal shelters and oat grass reserves that were established using poverty relief funds were enough to sustain the animals through the storms.

Government officials acted promptly to assist the vulnerable communities through the natural disaster, as mandated by the nationwide poverty relief campaign, officials said.

Resettlement works

Herder Tsangyu Tsering broke both of his legs before an intense snowstorm last month. He received timely assistance as local cadres and rescuers lost no time in locating him and bringing him to a nearby clinic.

In the past three years, 189 new clinics were built in Yushu, including the one where Tsangyu Tsering received treatment.

After the snowstorms hit, doctors made rounds of their communities to offer help to those in need, said Drawasong, head of a township clinic in Zadoi County.

The resettlement of residents from extremely challenging environments to more hospitable areas also puts locals in better positions to deal with disasters.

Tamdrun, a 48-year-old woman, is relieved that her husband is recovering from rheumatism in their new home. A former herder in the mountains, Tamdrun lived far away from the county seat. A single journey to the nearest pharmacy was 120km.

In November last year, the family received a government subsidy to move to a new home in the Qingshuihe Township, about 100km from their old residence.

In Yushu, a total of 7,020 people have been resettled into better environments.