Power plant makes use of old NEV batteries
China has started construction of the country’s first power storage plant which will use old batteries from new-energy vehicles.
Being built by the Nanjing Electric Power Company of the State Grid in east China’s Jiangsu Province, it is the largest electrochemistry battery storage power plant of its kind under construction in China.
The plant, designed with a storage capacity of 268,600 kilowatt-hours, can provide a daily electricity supply of 500,000kwh, enough for residential use for 220,000 people per day, said Xiao Jing, Party chief of the Institute of Economic and Technical Research of the Nanjing Electric Power Company.
“The energy storage plant works like a battery charger, storing power during low consumption hours and delivering electricity during peak hours,” Xiao said.
The total capacity of old batteries in the plant is designed to reach 75,000kwh including 45,000kwh lithium iron phosphate batteries and 30,000kwh lead-acid batteries.
The recycling of old batteries has become urgent as the batteries from the first generation of electric and hybrid vehicles have become outdated from 2018, Xiao said.
The accumulated number of retired NEV batteries will reach 170,000 tons by 2020 in China.
Xiao said that although retired batteries can no longer power vehicles, they are still suitable for less-demanding functions such as storing electricity from solar panels and wind turbines after some repairs and maintenance.
The power storage plant itself is a smart energy complex with a rooftop photovoltaic power station and a Big Data center.
